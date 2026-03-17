Storm hits Assam, 1 dead, over 8,000 affected across 23 districts

At least one person was killed and another injured after a powerful storm lashed several parts of Assam from night of March 16, affecting over 8,000 people, officials said.

The casualties were reported from Baksa district.

According to a report released on March 17, by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the storm impacted large areas of the state between Monday (March 16) night and early Tuesday (March 17) morning.

A total of 577 villages across 23 districts were affected, including Kamrup, Bongaigaon, Bajali, Nagaon, Chirang, Majuli, Lakhimpur, Cachar, Darrang, Dhubri, Golaghat and Tinsukia.

Damage reports have been received from 21 districts, while assessments from West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao are still awaited.

The storm caused widespread destruction, with 111 houses completely damaged and 1,523 partially affected. Infrastructure such as electricity poles, conductors, schools, and Anganwadi centres also suffered damage.

Additionally, around 52 hectares of agricultural land were impacted.

Relief measures are underway, with authorities distributing essential supplies including rice, dal, salt, mustard oil, and tarpaulin sheets in the affected areas.