Storm wreaks havoc in Assam’s Margherita; bamboo tree crashes onto house, family escapes unhurt

A severe storm accompanied by heavy rain caused damage in several areas of the 83rd Margherita Legislative Assembly constituency in Assam’s Tinsukia district on October 9, leaving residents anxious.

In one incident at Margherita Kalibari, a bamboo tree was uprooted by the storm and crashed onto a residential house, damaging the structure and putting the family inside at risk.

Fortunately, the family members escaped unhurt, averting a possible tragedy.

The incident triggered panic in the locality, with residents concerned about the safety of homes and the extent of the destruction caused by the storm.

The overall extent of the damage across the constituency is yet to be assessed.

Officials of the Margherita Municipal Board visited the affected house, took stock of the situation and assured the family that necessary assistance and arrangements would be made.