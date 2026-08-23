Stranded in Meghalaya, around 10 Rupohihat youths return to Assam

Around ten youths from Rupohihat in Nagaon district, along with their families, who had been stranded in Meghalaya amid the prevailing tension in the neighbouring state, have returned to Assam, while several others from the area are still awaiting assistance to come back.

The youths who returned are residents of Kachakhaity under the Samaguri constituency. Following their return, one of the youths alleged that Samaguri MLA Tanzil Hussain did not enquire about their situation or extend any assistance during their stay in Meghalaya.

The youths claimed that they had identified themselves on social media as residents of the Samaguri constituency and sought attention to their situation, but alleged that the MLA did not provide any help or support.

The returnees, however, expressed gratitude to BJP leader Anil Saikia and the Assam Police for their assistance in facilitating their return to the state.

According to the youths, several others from Rupohihat are still stranded in Meghalaya and are awaiting arrangements to return to Assam.

The developments come amid heightened tension along the Assam-Meghalaya border, with reports of difficulties faced by people travelling between the two states.