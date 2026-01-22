Stranded rhino calf rescued from Kaziranga National Park

A stranded male rhinoceros calf was rescued from Assam’s Kaziranga National Park on January 22, and safely transported to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) for further care, treatment and rehabilitation, officials said.

The calf was first detected on January 21, in the Sarali area of the Burapahar range of the park, following which forest personnel launched an operation to trace its mother. The search involved the use of departmental elephants, thermal drones and frontline forest staff to ensure a systematic and extensive sweep of the area.

A veterinary team led by Dr Bhaskar Choudhury was stationed near the calf to provide immediate supportive care and round-the-clock monitoring during the operation.

Despite sustained efforts for over 24 hours, forest officials were unable to locate the mother rhino, making reunification impossible. Considering the safety and welfare of the calf, authorities decided to rescue it on Thursday evening.

The calf was subsequently shifted to CWRC, where it will receive specialised care and undergo rehabilitation, officials added.