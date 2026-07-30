Stranger’s timely rescue saves pregnant woman, unborn child after ambulance crash in Haflong

An unidentified Bolero driver has been hailed for his swift and selfless response after rescuing a pregnant woman, her husband and another injured person following an ambulance accident near Gurubari, around 25 km from Haflong in Assam’s Dima Hasao district.

According to reports, Dorching Pangchu, a resident of Bar Langfang village, was travelling with his pregnant wife in an ambulance bearing registration number AS 01 EC 5646 to Haflong Civil Hospital for a scheduled ultrasound examination.

The ambulance reportedly met with an accident in the Gurubari area after its driver lost control of the vehicle. The occupants sustained injuries in the crash.

At around 3:30 pm, an unidentified Bolero driver passing through the area noticed the accident and immediately stopped his vehicle. Assessing the seriousness of the situation, he rescued the injured persons and rushed them to Haflong Civil Hospital for emergency treatment.

Hospital sources said the pregnant woman is in a stable condition and remains under medical observation. Doctors confirmed that her unborn child is safe.

Pangchu suffered a fracture in his left arm and is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The identity of the Bolero driver has not yet been established. However, his prompt intervention has drawn widespread appreciation from local residents, who said the consequences could have been far more serious had he not acted without hesitation.

The driver’s timely rescue has been described as a remarkable act of humanity and compassion, with residents praising him for coming to the aid of the injured despite having no apparent connection to them.