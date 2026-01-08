‘Strengthen India’s heritage, ensure progress’: Union Minister Giriraj Singh at textiles meet in Guwahati

Union Minister for Textiles Giriraj Singh on January 8 said the Centre’s focus remains on strengthening India’s textile heritage while driving growth, as he inaugurated the National Textiles Ministers’ Conference 2026 in Guwahati.

Singh, along with Mohan Yadav, also inaugurated a handloom and handicraft exhibition on the sidelines of the conference. The exhibition showcases traditional crafts from across the country and is aimed at highlighting the economic potential of India’s artisanal sectors. Union Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita was also present at the event.

The two-day conference, hosted in Assam, is focused on investment promotion, employment generation, innovation, skill development and collaboration among states in the textile sector. Deliberations will cover handlooms, handicrafts, modern textiles, ready-made garments, technical textiles and export opportunities, with the stated goal of accelerating the overall growth of the industry.

On the sidelines, Chief Minister Yadav said Madhya Pradesh would hold discussions with the Assam government on wildlife exchange and conservation cooperation. He said both states had earlier agreed in principle on reintroducing wild buffaloes, which have gone extinct in Madhya Pradesh, and on bringing rhinoceroses to the state. Proposals are also in place to transfer tigers and crocodiles from Madhya Pradesh to Assam, following requests from Assam’s wildlife authorities. The proposals have been submitted to the Central Government.

Yadav added that cooperation between Madhya Pradesh and Assam in eco-tourism and wildlife tourism is expected to expand, and these issues will be discussed with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the visit.

During the conference, Madhya Pradesh is also presenting its textile policy, investment opportunities and industrial ecosystem to other states and industry stakeholders. The event is expected to facilitate the sharing of best practices and explore new partnership models within the textile sector.