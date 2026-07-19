Strong organisation is key to BJP’s success: Tripura Minister Sushanta Chowdhury

Tripura Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on July 19 underlined that a strong organisation is the foundation of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) success and called upon party workers to work collectively to expand the party’s outreach and strengthen its presence at the booth level.

The minister attended a series of BJP organisational meetings held under the party’s “Panchayat-level Meeting” initiative, aimed at strengthening the grassroots structure across the Majlishpur Assembly constituency in West District.

As part of the programme, Chowdhury participated in meetings with elected Panchayat representatives, booth presidents, party leaders and workers from Krishnanagar Gram Panchayat and West Majlishpur Gram Panchayat.

During the meetings, discussions focused on strengthening the booth-level organisation, consolidating party activities at the grassroots, ensuring effective delivery of Central and State Government welfare schemes to every household, and building greater public trust across all sections of society.

Addressing party workers, the minister reiterated the BJP’s commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas” and emphasised the principle of Antyodaya, which seeks to ensure the welfare of the last person in society.

Chowdhury said that collective efforts by party workers would help further strengthen the BJP’s organisational network and public engagement across Tripura. The Panchayat-level meetings form part of the party’s ongoing campaign to reinforce its grassroots presence throughout the state.