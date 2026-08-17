‘Stronger, modern and people-centric’: Himanta seeks policing overhaul in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 17 reviewed the state's law and order situation and called for a stronger, modern and people-focused policing system aimed at preventing crime and improving investigations.

Sarma chaired a meeting with Director General of Police Harmeet Singh and senior officials from the police and Home Department to assess law and order as well as key areas of police administration.

The meeting covered child marriage, polygamy, crime prevention, reforms involving Home Guards and Village Defence Parties, Dial 112 services, battalion projects, police housing and the rationalisation of police station jurisdictions.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need to improve the investigation process and ensure that cases reach their logical conclusion with the timely conviction of offenders.

The review comes amid concerns over the pace of criminal investigations in the state. The Assam government told the Assembly on July 6 that police had filed chargesheets in only 54 per cent of nearly 10 lakh cases registered across the state since 2016, when the BJP first came to power in Assam.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota held a separate meeting with Major General Inderjit Singh Bhinder, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East), on Monday.

Kota said discussions focused on strengthening coordination between civil authorities and security forces, particularly on security, border management and development.

He also acknowledged the Assam Rifles' role in maintaining peace and security and its continued engagement with people across the Northeast.