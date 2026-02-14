Student arrested for allegedly leaking HS Assamese paper in Dhubri

The credibility of the ongoing Higher Secondary (HS) examinations in Assam came under serious scrutiny on Saturday, February 14 after a student was arrested for allegedly leaking the Assamese subject question paper from an examination centre in Dhubri district.

The incident occurred at the PM Shri Girls’ Higher Secondary School examination centre, where the accused, identified as Samim Rahman, a student of Dhubri West Senior Secondary School, allegedly smuggled a mobile phone into the premises despite strict prohibitions on electronic devices.

According to officials, Rahman is suspected of photographing the Assamese question paper during the examination and circulating the images via WhatsApp shortly after the test began. The digital leak was detected in real time, prompting invigilators and authorities to initiate immediate verification and alert law enforcement agencies.

Acting swiftly, the Dhubri Police arrested the student from the examination centre itself. Police have seized the mobile handset allegedly used in the offence and launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

Rahman, son of Jiaur Rahman, is reportedly a resident of City Police Reserve area in Panbazar under Kamrup Metro district and also maintains a local address on AMCo Road in Dhubri.

Investigators are currently probing how the accused managed to bypass frisking protocols at the entrance of the PM Shri Girls’ HS School with a mobile device. Authorities are also examining whether the act was an isolated breach or part of a wider, organised attempt to compromise the 2026 examination process.

Education department officials have reiterated that any student found involved in examination malpractice, including question paper leaks, will face strict disciplinary action, including permanent expulsion and prosecution under applicable anti-leakage laws.