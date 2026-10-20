A higher secondary student died and his friend was left critically injured after the two were allegedly assaulted following a road accident while they were out to visit Durga Puja pandals in Assam’s Rangia. The incident, reported from Borka Panitema in the Rangia constituency, triggered protests, with more than 100 residents gathering outside Rangia police station to demand justice and strict action against those responsible.

The deceased has been identified as Dhanjit Kalita, while his friend, Bishal, is undergoing treatment in critical condition.

The two youths, residents of Athgaon in Rangia, were reportedly on a two-wheeler when they met with an accident. According to allegations made by the victim’s family, people present at the spot assaulted the two instead of helping them following the accident.

“Two lads from the village had gone out to see Puja when their two-wheeler was involved in an accident. However, the people around started hitting them, leaving them in a bad shape. One of them died as a result,” the family alleged.

The incident sparked anger among residents of Athgaon, who gathered outside Rangia police station and staged a protest, demanding a thorough investigation and stringent action against those involved. The protesters called for justice for the deceased student and his injured friend.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and detained two men from Panitema, identified as Dipak Kalita and Mukut Deka, on suspicion of involvement in the assault.

Investigators are also examining whether others participated in the alleged attack and whether any additional factors contributed to the incident. Efforts are underway to identify and trace the other suspected assailants.

The circumstances leading to the assault, including allegations of moral policing, are being investigated.