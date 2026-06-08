Student falls ill due to extreme heat in Assam's Nagaon, rushed to health centre

Amid the intense heatwave sweeping across Assam, a student of Singimari M.A. Ali Higher Secondary School in Rupahihat, Nagaon district, fell ill after reportedly being affected by the scorching temperatures on June 8.

According to local sources, the student suddenly became unwell during school hours, prompting immediate action from the school's teachers. The student was rushed to the Singimari Primary Health Centre for medical treatment and observation.

Family members of the student were informed about the incident soon after and reached the health centre.

Several parts of Assam have been witnessing unusually high temperatures in recent days, prompting authorities to issue advisories urging people to take precautions against heat-related illnesses.