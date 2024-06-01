In a tragic incident, Nupur Baruah, a zoology student at Darrang College in Tezpur was found dead in an apparent suicide at Ghorpora Chuburi on June 1.

Baruah who was in his sixth semester had been residing at "Devi Boys PG" for the past three months.

The authorities have not yet determined the cause of death. Baruah's family home is in Gohpur.

A suicide note was found at the scene, and investigators are working to understand the circumstances that led to this tragic event. The college community has expressed shock and sadness over the loss of the young student.