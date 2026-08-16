Student killed, two injured as auto-rickshaw collides with car in Assam’s Karbi Anglong

A student was killed and two others injured after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in collided with a car on the Dhansiri-Diphu road in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, police said on Sunday, August 16.

The accident occurred on Saturday when the three students were on their way to attend an Independence Day celebration in the area.

All three were residents of Daldali Mesebdainyah village in Dhansiri. They were taken to Diphu Medical College and Hospital following the accident.

The male student, who sustained serious injuries, was referred to a hospital in Dimapur. However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

The two other students, both girls, are undergoing treatment at Diphu Medical College and Hospital.