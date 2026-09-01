Student leader detained at Assam's Sonapur toll gate over protest provocation allegation

A student leader was detained from the Sonapur toll gate following allegations of provoking protesters during a demonstration held after the fatal Khetri road accident.

The detained individual has been identified as Rinku Deka, associated with the Jorabat unit of the All Assam Students Union (AASU).

According to reports, a section of protesters had staged a demonstration at the Sonapur toll gate following the Khetri accident, demanding immediate repair of the damaged stretch of the highway. The protesters had also opposed toll collection until the highway was repaired.

Police reportedly detained Deka on allegations of inciting or provoking the protest. Further investigation is underway to ascertain his role in the demonstration and the circumstances leading to his detention.