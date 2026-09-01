Student leader detained at Assam's Sonapur toll gate over protest provocation allegation
Police detained AASU leader Rinku Deka at Sonapur toll gate after a protest over the fatal Khetri road accident. The case centres on allegations that he provoked demonstrators demanding highway repairs and opposing toll collection.
- Demonstrators sought immediate repairs to the damaged highway stretch after accident
- The protest also objected to toll collection until road repairs were completed
- Police are examining what led to the action against Deka
A student leader was detained from the Sonapur toll gate following allegations of provoking protesters during a demonstration held after the fatal Khetri road accident.
The detained individual has been identified as Rinku Deka, associated with the Jorabat unit of the All Assam Students Union (AASU).
According to reports, a section of protesters had staged a demonstration at the Sonapur toll gate following the Khetri accident, demanding immediate repair of the damaged stretch of the highway. The protesters had also opposed toll collection until the highway was repaired.
Police reportedly detained Deka on allegations of inciting or provoking the protest. Further investigation is underway to ascertain his role in the demonstration and the circumstances leading to his detention.
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