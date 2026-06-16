Student organisations demand judicial inquiry into alleged forgery racket linked to Central Government recruitment in Assam

Allegations of a large-scale document forgery racket linked to recruitment into Central Government security forces have surfaced in Assam’s Margherita Co-District, prompting student bodies and civil society organisations to demand a judicial inquiry into the matter.

According to allegations raised by local organisations, youths from several states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and West Bengal, have reportedly been attempting to secure employment in Central security forces by using allegedly forged residential and identity documents originating from Assam.

The issue has generated concern among various sections of society amid claims that individuals from outside the state may have obtained permanent resident certificates and other supporting documents to become eligible for recruitment in forces such as the CRPF, CISF, Assam Rifles and ITBP.

As per information cited by local sources, a person identified as Mukesh Chauhan of Margherita has been accused of facilitating the issuance of forged permanent resident certificates and caste certificates to multiple applicants from outside Assam. It has been alleged that these documents were used during recruitment processes for government jobs.

Organisations further claimed that several beneficiaries had completed their education in their respective home states but allegedly produced permanent resident documentation from Assam during recruitment procedures. However, these allegations have not been independently verified.

Following the emergence of the allegations, demands have intensified for a detailed investigation to identify the scale of the alleged irregularities and determine whether forged documents were used to obtain employment.

The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), Tinsukia District Committee, Margherita Regional Student Union, Veer Lachit Sena, Asom Margherita Regional Committee and several other local organisations have urged the Assam Government, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam Police to take immediate and appropriate action against those allegedly involved.

Responding to queries, officials from the Margherita Co-District administration stated that if any anomalies are found during verification, appropriate action would be initiated against those responsible.

Authorities have not yet announced any formal inquiry or registered findings regarding the allegations at the time of reporting.