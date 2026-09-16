Students failing exams may lose full free admission benefit in next academic year: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has said that students who fail their examinations may not be eligible for completely free admission in the next academic year.

According to Pegu, students who fail an examination will have to pay 50 per cent of the prescribed admission fee while seeking admission in the subsequent academic year.

Pegu said the free admission facility has encouraged many students to enrol in educational institutions, but some of them do not attend classes regularly. He stressed that maintaining at least 70 per cent attendance in classes is mandatory.

The Education Minister further said that students who fail to maintain the required attendance would not be eligible for the free admission benefit in the following academic year.

Pegu also highlighted the need to ensure birth registration, particularly in tribal areas where home deliveries are still reported. He said it is mandatory for every child to obtain a birth certificate within 21 days of birth.

The remarks come as the Assam government continues to focus on improving student attendance, accountability and access to education-related benefits.