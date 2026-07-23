'Students' future top priority': Himanta Biswa Sarma backs PM Modi's fast-track courts on NEET paper leak

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 23 said safeguarding the interests and future of students remains the Centre's top priority, welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to establish fast-track courts for the speedy trial of those involved in the NEET paper leak case.

Sharing the Prime Minister's message on social media, Sarma asserted that the government would ensure strict action against those responsible for jeopardising the future of students.

"The interests and future of the youth of the country are the topmost priority of the double-engine government. To ensure that the culprits in the NEET paper leak case are swiftly brought to justice, Fast Track Courts will be established for the expeditious disposal of the cases," the Chief Minister posted on X.

He further said that Prime Minister Modi has directed the concerned departments to take all necessary steps to implement the decision.

"This is among the important steps taken by the government to protect the interests of students. No one who wants to play with the future of the youth will be spared," Sarma added.

The Chief Minister's remarks come amid continuing nationwide protests over the alleged NEET paper leak. The Prime Minister's announcement on fast-track courts follows the recent 'Sansad Chalo' march in Delhi, where thousands of students, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanded accountability over examination irregularities and sought the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Centre has maintained that those involved in examination malpractices will face stringent legal action, with the proposed fast-track courts aimed at ensuring quicker disposal of such cases.