Students must embrace emerging tech to drive nation’s growth: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged students to stay abreast of emerging technologies and equip themselves with modern skills to meaningfully contribute to nation-building.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of Goreswar College’s Golden Jubilee celebrations in Tamulpur, the Chief Minister emphasised that educational institutions must serve not only as centres of learning but also as catalysts for the socio-economic empowerment of their localities.

Lauding Goreswar College for its evolution into one of the state’s leading institutions, Sarma highlighted the importance of aligning education with national goals, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. Referring to the youth as ‘Amrit Santan’, he said they must lead the country’s transformative journey.

The chief minister noted that traditional modes of education are evolving rapidly, and students must engage with cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence, quantum physics, machine learning, IoT, augmented reality, and data analytics. To remain competitive, he added, institutions must revise and modernise their curricula to match the demands of a fast-changing world.