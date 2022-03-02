The state government and the government of India are working tirelessly to evacuate Indian nationals and bring them back home who are stranded in Ukraine.

Nine students from Ukraine have reached India.

Four students are from Assam, they are identified as Gurpreet Kaur from Silchar, Dhritiman Victor Bhuyan from Kokrajhar, Panchi Mohan from Guwahati and Anisha Gogoi from Jagun arrived at Indira Gandhi International airport New Delhi via flight no. 6E 12 from Istanbul today.

They are being taken care of by the officials from Assam Bhawan. While one student chose to stay with her local guardian from Delhi, the other three have been accommodated in Assam House.

The other five Indian Nationals are from Jharkhand. According to the Jharkhand control room, they have traced 181 Indian nationals that are stuck in different parts of Ukraine. Among them, 114 are men and 67 are women.

In the past week, 17 students have reached Jharkhand.

The Panic-Stricken students said that they heaved a sigh of relief after arriving in Jharkhand and don't want to recall the harrowing experience they faced in the last few days.

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