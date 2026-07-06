Study highlights rising workplace stress among Assam tea garden executives

A study conducted among tea companies affiliated with the North East Tea Association (NETA) has found that workplace stress is on the rise among tea garden executives, underscoring the need for greater attention to mental well-being to ensure the long-term sustainability of the industry.

The research, conducted by Pransu Raj Kaushik under the supervision of Dibrugarh University's Centre for Management Studies Chairperson Pratim Barua, examined workplace stress among middle- and lower-level executives in tea companies under NETA.

Kaushik, an assistant professor at the Centre for Management Studies, found that lower-level executives reported the highest levels of workplace stress. The study also indicated that an executive's domicile influenced stress levels, with noticeable differences between employees from Assam and those from outside the state.

According to the researcher, while the difference in stress levels based on domicile was significant, it was not large enough to be considered alarming. He said the demanding nature of work in tea estates affects employees irrespective of their place of origin, though personal and social factors may shape how individuals perceive and respond to workplace challenges.

The study identified the erosion of lifestyle-related benefits that were once available to tea garden executives as one of the key contributors to rising workplace stress.

It also noted that not all stress has a negative impact. Under supportive workplace conditions, moderate levels of stress can motivate employees, improve performance and help them cope with challenging work demands.

Kaushik said the findings highlight the need for tea companies under NETA to strengthen stress management initiatives while fostering a work environment that promotes employee well-being, motivation and productivity.

NETA adviser Bidyananda Barkakoty said tea garden executives play a crucial role in managing plantation operations, administration and human resources, but their mental health has received limited academic attention.

He said the study fills an important research gap and could help organisations improve employee welfare, productivity and human resource practices while contributing to the long-term sustainability of the tea industry.