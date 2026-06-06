Study published in International Journal analyses Zubeen Garg's signature humming style

A research study published in the internationally reputed Journal of Voice has analysed the acoustic characteristics of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg's distinctive humming style, offering what researchers describe as a scientific explanation for its widespread appeal among listeners.

The study was highlighted by Zubeen's wife Garima Garg in a Facebook post on Saturday, June 6, where she shared details of the research and its findings.

According to the study, researchers conducted a quantitative acoustic analysis of Zubeen Garg's humming using advanced voice science tools commonly employed in laryngology and vocal research. The analysis examined vocal parameters such as jitter, shimmer, harmonic-to-noise ratio (HNR) and timbral features.

The findings suggest that Garg's humming is characterised by a stable vocal pattern, lower fundamental frequency and distinctive timbral qualities, which together contribute to its soothing and emotionally resonant effect. Researchers also reported statistically significant differences in certain acoustic features that help distinguish his humming from conventional singing.

Published in the Journal of Voice, the official journal of The Voice Foundation and the International Association of Phonosurgery in the United States, the study is being described as one of the first systematic scientific examinations of the singer's humming technique.

According to the researchers, the work seeks to bridge the gap between artistic expression and voice science by translating aspects of Garg's vocal style into measurable acoustic parameters.

The study was reportedly carried out independently in the Department of Physics at Sadiya Girls' College using modern acoustic analysis methods.

Researchers said the findings could contribute to future studies in voice science, musicology and acoustic research while highlighting Assam's contemporary musical heritage on an international scientific platform.