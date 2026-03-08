Su-30MKI crash: Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar cremated with full military honours

Purvesh Duragkar, a Flight Lieutenant in the Indian Air Force who lost his life in a Sukhoi Su-30MKI crash, was cremated with full military honours in his hometown Nagpur on March 7, officials said.

The mortal remains of the officer were consigned to flames at Manewada Ghat in the presence of family members, friends, relatives, defence personnel and dignitaries, according to a release issued by the district administration.

Duragkar and Anuj were killed when the fighter jet crashed in Karbi Anglong district. The aircraft was on a training sortie and disappeared from radar shortly after taking off from the airbase in Jorhat on March 5.

The body of the IAF pilot was brought to New Delhi on Friday where tributes were paid. It was later transported to Air Force Station Sonegaon and then taken to his residence in New Subedar Layout before being handed over to the family on Saturday.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule paid tribute to the officer, saying his valour, dedication and patriotism would continue to inspire the people of Nagpur and the nation.

Following military tradition, the final rites were performed with full military honours, including a ceremonial gun salute by soldiers.

Duragkar, 28, had also taken part in Operation Sindoor, which India launched to target terror bases in Pakistan following last year’s attack in Pahalgam, his father Ravindra Duragkar said.