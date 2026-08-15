Sub-Inspector Nabajit Das dies after car hits him during Naka checking in Assam's Laisong

In a tragic road accident, Sub-Inspector Nabajit Das, In-Charge of the Laisong Police Outpost, died after allegedly being hit by a car while conducting naka checking in the Laisong area on the evening of August 14.

According to reports, Das was carrying out naka checking along with other police personnel when a car bearing registration number AS 02 AJ 4335 allegedly struck him.

He sustained severe injuries in the accident and was immediately rushed to Haflong Civil Hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

Das was a permanent resident of Udaguri under Udalguri Police Station in Udalguri district.

His death has cast a pall of gloom over the police fraternity. Colleagues and well-wishers expressed grief over the loss of the officer, who died while performing his duty.

Further details are awaited.