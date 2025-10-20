Subdued Diwali mood in Guwahati as state mourns Zubeen Garg

As Diwali lights begin to glow across Assam, Guwahati’s markets are seeing a quieter-than-usual rush. Shoppers have been stepping out to buy banana plants, bamboo sticks, diyas, and firecrackers, but the crowds remain smaller this year.

Banana plants, which hold religious importance during Diwali in Assam, are placed at doorways with earthen lamps lit upon them — a tradition followed across the state for generations. Vendors have set up temporary stalls in busy areas like Ganeshguri and Panbazar, selling the plants for around Rs 150–200 each.

Despite the festive preparations, the usual energy is muted. Many residents say the celebrations feel restrained as Assam continues to mourn the loss of singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, whose death in September left a deep void in the state’s artistic and emotional landscape.

Several organisers of Diwali and Kali Puja events have chosen to dedicate this year’s festivities to Garg, reflecting the collective grief that still lingers. His passing in Singapore, just a day before a scheduled performance, shocked fans across the Northeast.

While homes are being decorated and rituals are set to continue, high prices and a sombre mood have tempered the enthusiasm. Many shoppers are limiting their purchases to essentials, with some avoiding fireworks altogether.

This year’s Diwali in Assam stands as a mix of devotion and remembrance — a celebration of light shadowed by the memory of one of its brightest stars.