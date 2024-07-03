Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty began her maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha with a focus on women’s health issues and a plea for 57 domestic tourist sites to be recognized as World Heritage Sites. She shone a spotlight on the Northeast, a region brimming with natural marvels awaiting recognition.

Majuli, the serene and culturally-rich river island in Assam, held a special place in Murty's address.

Nominated to the House by President Murmu, the philanthropist, author, teacher, Infosys co-founder and now a Rajya Sabha MP, Sudha Murty lamented that while beautiful islands abroad, such as Majuli are embraced as wedding destinations, the world’s largest river island remains unknown to 90 per cent of the population.

Murty vouched for Indians to embrace Majuli and appreciate its natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, contrasting it with the glitter and glamour of high-profile weddings like those of the Ambanis.

She offered a stark contrast to the allure and popularity of otherwise mainstream destinations sought by celebrities and common people alike, pointing that 90 per cent people may not even be aware of its existence.

“In a different country, they would have made the island the no. 1 destination for weddings, entertainment and recreational purposes. 90 per cent people are not aware of Majuli,” the Karnataka author stated.

Nestled in the Brahmaputra River in Assam, Majuli is known for its natural beauty and cultural significance. The Guinness World Records has recognised it as the largest river island in the world. With Neo-Vaishnavite monasteries, the island houses vibrant Assamese culture, besides scenic landscapes, traditional handicrafts, and indigenous festivals.

Murty's suggestion to make Majuli the next wedding hotspot challenges the need to seek lavish destinations. Instead, the author proposes that the glitz be swapped for simplicity and cultural depth, especially when celebrities rush to mainstream hotspots for their celebrations.