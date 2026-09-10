Suicide prevention a collective responsibility, timely support can save lives: Experts at Assam's Barpeta event

World Suicide Prevention Day was observed at Barpeta Medical College & Hospital (BMCH) on September 10 by the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP), Barpeta, in collaboration with BMCH, with a focus on raising awareness about suicide prevention, promoting mental well-being and encouraging timely access to mental health support.

The programme was organised on the premises of Barpeta Medical College in the presence of the Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent of BMCH, the Superintendent and Vice Principal of the institution, officials and members of the District Mental Health Programme, faculty members, healthcare professionals and a large number of students.

Addressing the gathering, speakers emphasised the importance of creating a supportive, compassionate and non-judgmental environment for people experiencing emotional and psychological distress. They highlighted suicide prevention as a collective responsibility and stressed that early identification of warning signs, empathetic communication and timely professional support can play an important role in saving lives.

The programme also focused on addressing the stigma surrounding mental health concerns. Students and healthcare professionals were encouraged to listen without judgement, identify signs of psychological distress among peers and patients, and guide those in need towards appropriate mental health services.

Special emphasis was placed on the mental well-being of young people, with speakers noting that academic pressure, personal difficulties, social isolation and other life stressors can affect psychological health. The role of medical students and professionals in creating awareness, encouraging early intervention and supporting those facing emotional difficulties was also highlighted.

Participants were sensitised to the importance of reaching out to individuals who may be struggling and ensuring that people do not feel isolated during difficult periods. The programme reinforced the message that seeking help is a sign of strength and that mental health support should be timely, accessible and free from stigma.

The observance concluded with a renewed commitment from the District Mental Health Programme and Barpeta Medical College & Hospital to continue strengthening mental health awareness, early identification and support services across Barpeta district.