Sumit Kumar Nath wins General Secretary post in Assam's Nagaon University Students Union Election

The Nagaon University Students Union election witnessed a victory for the Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP)-backed candidate, with Sumit Kumar Nath winning the post of General Secretary.

Nath contested the election with the support of AJYCP and emerged victorious in the closely watched student union poll. His win gives the organisation a presence in the university’s student leadership and marks an important development in the campus election.

The election drew attention among students as candidates contested for key positions in the Students’ Union. Following the completion of the electoral process, the results were announced, confirming Nath’s victory in the General Secretary post.

The newly elected General Secretary is expected to represent students on various academic, administrative and campus-related issues and work towards addressing concerns raised by the student community.

The election outcome also highlights the active participation of student organisations in university-level electoral politics in Assam.

Further details regarding the complete list of elected office-bearers, vote margins and other election results were not available in the information provided.