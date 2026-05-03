Supreme Court bail shows Constitution 'comes to defence' of citizens: Pawan Khera

Congress leader Pawan Khera on May 3 said his faith in the Constitution had been reinforced after the Supreme Court of India granted him anticipatory bail in a defamation and forgery case linked to allegations involving the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Arriving at Delhi airport following the court’s order, Khera told reporters that the Constitution drafted under BR Ambedkar continues to safeguard citizens when their rights are threatened. He said, “Whenever a citizen’s rights are violated, especially when they are violated by misusing the machinery of a government, then every citizen should have so much faith in Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s Constitution that comes to his defence.”

Khera added that the court’s decision had wider implications beyond his case. “When the Supreme Court granted me bail, the entire country’s faith in Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s Constitution was once again restored,” he said, suggesting that judicial intervention remains a crucial check on alleged excesses of state power.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said the ruling sends a clear signal that constitutional protections apply equally to opposition figures. He expressed confidence that the judiciary would continue to act against what he described as “oppressive” actions by governments.

Khera also raised concerns about institutional accountability, pointing to bodies such as the Election Commission of India. He said questions surrounding their credibility must be addressed to maintain public trust.

The case and subsequent bail order have drawn political attention, with Khera positioning the verdict as a reaffirmation of judicial independence and constitutional safeguards in a contested political climate.