Supreme Court cancels bail of alleged fake GST kingpin, DGGI Northeast Zone regains custody of accused

The Supreme Court has set aside the bail granted to alleged fake GST invoice kingpin Shashi Kumar Choudhary, marking a significant legal victory for the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Northeast Zone. Following the apex court’s intervention, DGGI Guwahati has successfully taken the accused back into custody, strengthening the ongoing investigation into one of the region’s biggest GST fraud cases.

According to official sources, Choudhary is accused of playing a key role in a massive fake invoicing racket linked to the betel nut trade, allegedly leading to GST evasion running into hundreds of crores of rupees. Investigators claim the fraud was executed through the systematic generation of fake and dummy invoices without any actual movement of goods, allowing illegal input tax credit claims and tax evasion across multiple states.

Sources further revealed that Choudhary allegedly operated in close coordination with Sushil Kumar Daga of Bikaner Assam Roadlines India Limited, Guwahati, who is believed to be the principal mastermind behind the operation. While Choudhary reportedly handled the operational execution of issuing fake GST invoices, the commission and proceeds generated from the illicit activity were allegedly collected and controlled by Daga.

The Supreme Court’s decision to cancel the bail is being viewed as a strong endorsement of the enforcement agency’s case and a critical step in dismantling organised tax evasion networks operating across state boundaries.

It has been learnt that Shashi Kumar Choudhary is scheduled to surrender before DGGI Guwahati on January 28, after which he will be subjected to intensive interrogation. Officials expect the questioning to yield crucial information related to the racket’s modus operandi, beneficiary firms, financial trails, and the broader network involved in the fraud.