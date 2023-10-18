The Supreme Court Collegium on October 17 recommended the appointment of two senior advocates, Unni Krishnan Nair and Kaushik Goswami, as judges of the Gauhati High Court.

The Gauhati High Court Collegium had initially proposed these names on May 29. The decision was made after consulting the constitutional authorities of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Nagaland, and the judges at the apex court familiar with the Gauhati High Court affairs. The Union Department of Justice's inputs were also considered.

All four consultee-judges unanimously gave a positive opinion for Nair, despite an adverse observation from the DoJ, presumably about his personal integrity.

However, the Collegium recommended his elevation, citing his extensive practice, reflected by his high professional income and number of reported judgments.

Goswami also received positive opinions from the consultee judges, and his integrity was unchallenged. The Collegium subsequently recommended his name for the Gauhati High Court judge position.

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