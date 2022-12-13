A Supreme Court Collegium has nominated three judges for appointment as Chief Justices of three Indian High Courts.

Notably, Justice K Vinod Chandran, a Kerala High Court judge, has been recommended as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

While Justice Sanjay Mishra of the Uttarakhand High Court as the Chief Justice of Jharkhand, and Justice N Kotiswar Singh of the Gauhati High Court as the Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

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Justice Chandran, the newly appointed Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, earned his law degree from Kerala Law Academy Law College and began practising in 1991. From 2007 until 2011, he was the Special Government Pleader (Taxes) for the Kerala government. In November 2011, he was sworn in as an Additional Judge of the Kerala High Court, and in June 2013, he was appointed as a Permanent Judge.

Meanwhile, the current Chief Justice, Justice Kotiswar Singh was a designated Senior Advocate in 2008. From November 2007 till his promotion to the Bench in October 2011, he worked as the Advocate General of the State of Manipur and was later appointed as the acting Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court from September 21, 2020, to January 1, 2021, and then again from May 9, 2022, till June 22, 2022.