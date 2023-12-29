The Supreme Court Collegium made significant recommendations for the appointment of new Chief Justices in five High Courts across India.

These recommendations are pivotal in shaping the leadership and judicial direction of the respective courts.

For the Gauhati High Court, Justice Vijay Bishnoi is the recommended candidate. With 652 reported judgments to his name and nearly eleven years of service at the Rajasthan High Court, his professional ethics and integrity have been lauded, making him a suitable choice for elevation.

The esteemed Justice Arun Bhansali, with a commendable record of authoring over 1230 reported judgments during his nearly eleven-year tenure at the Rajasthan High Court, has been recommended as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court. His extensive experience and competence in the judiciary have been recognized by the Collegium.



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Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava is proposed to lead the Rajasthan High Court as its Chief Justice. His significant contribution includes authoring more than 505 reported judgments, reflecting his considerable experience and service of over 14 years as a High Court Judge.

The Jharkhand High Court is set to welcome Justice BR Sarangi as its Chief Justice. With an impressive tally of more than 1056 reported judgments during his tenure of over ten years at the Orissa High Court, his expertise in legal matters is well-established.

Lastly, Justice Sheel Nagu is nominated to become the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. His tenure at the Madhya Pradesh High Court spans over 12 years, during which he authored more than 499 reported judgments. His seniority and high level of integrity make him a competent choice for this position.

These recommendations by the Supreme Court Collegium are made with careful consideration of each judge's contributions, experience, and the need for representation from their parent High Courts among the Chief Justices of the High Courts. The Union Government will now consider these recommendations for the final appointments.