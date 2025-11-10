Supreme Court declines to hear Amritpal Singh’s NSA detention plea, directs him to move High Court
The Supreme Court on Monday, November 10 declined to entertain the petition filed by Punjab MP Amritpal Singh challenging his preventive detention under the National Security Act (NSA) in 2023.
- The Supreme Court declined Amritpal Singh's petition challenging his detention under the NSA, directing him to seek relief from the High Court.
- The bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria emphasized the need for a timely resolution, urging the High Court to decide within six weeks.
- The court refrained from issuing a formal directive to the High Court, awaiting submissions from the Union government's counsel.
The Supreme Court on Monday, November 10 declined to entertain the petition filed by Punjab MP Amritpal Singh challenging his preventive detention under the National Security Act (NSA) in 2023.
A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria, while refusing to intervene directly, granted liberty to the Waris Punjab De leader to approach the jurisdictional High Court seeking the same relief.
The apex court observed that the High Court should consider Singh’s plea within six weeks, given the prolonged nature of his detention. The court, however, held back from issuing a formal order to that effect, stating that it would first hear the counsel representing the Central government before proceeding further.
“We are requesting the High Court to dispose of it (Amritpal’s plea) expeditiously, preferably within six weeks,” the bench noted during the proceedings.
The remark came after Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju, appearing for the Centre, joined the hearing and presented the government’s stance on the matter.
Singh, who was detained under the NSA in 2023 following a statewide crackdown on his organization, has been in custody since then. His petition challenges the legality and continued validity of the detention order.
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