The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing on the alleged fake encounters in Assam to November 26, 2024.

The court has directed Assam Government to provide a detailed report on 171 encounter cases, including updates on the status of ongoing investigations. The decision came during a session where the Bench sought clarity on concerns surrounding targeted killings by state police.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioner Jwadder, argued for the registration of FIRs for murder against police officers implicated in these encounters, while Senior Additional Advocate General Nalin Kohli appeared on behalf of the Assam government.

During the hearing, a Bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan raised concerns over the apparent lack of progress in the investigations. Justice Bhuyan, who is of Assamese origin, expressed unease over the prolonged nature of magisterial inquiries, which have been ongoing despite incidents dating back to 2021 and 2022. He stated, "Are the police selectively targeting a specific community? If so, are they overstepping their duties? Such matters cannot be disregarded as premature. Magisterial probes should not take more than 10 or 15 days."

The court further underscored Assam's history with alleged extrajudicial killings, highlighting the region's troubled past. Justice Bhuyan remarked, "Encounter cases cannot be outrightly dismissed as non-existent. The state has faced significant challenges in the past, with various reports documenting these issues. It is crucial that such concerns are addressed with transparency."

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