Supreme Court issues notice to Assam government on bail plea by Shyamkanu Mahanta in Zubeen Garg's case

The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Assam government on a bail plea filed by Shyamkanu Mahanta, the event manager and chief organiser of the North East India Festival in Singapore, and one of the accused in the case relating to the death of Assam’s music icon Zubeen Garg.

A Bench comprising Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi directed the State government to file its response within three weeks. The matter has been scheduled for further hearing at the end of July.

Mahanta approached the apex court after the Gauhati High Court, on May 29, rejected his petition seeking bail in the case.

The Supreme Court’s notice marks the next stage of legal proceedings, with the court expected to examine the submissions of both sides during the upcoming hearing.