The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Centre and the Assam government on a petition filed by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), seeking a re-examination of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam over alleged discrepancies in the final list.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice P S Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe took up the petition on Monday and sought responses from both governments. AASU president Utpal Sarma and the organisation's chief adviser, Dr Samujjal Bhattacharya, were present during the proceedings.

In a joint statement, AASU president Utpal Sarma and general secretary Samiran Phukan said the people of Assam deserved an accurate and error-free NRC, pointing out that the demand for a correct citizens' register had been at the centre of a prolonged movement spanning several decades.

The NRC updation process was subsequently initiated under the supervision of the Supreme Court. However, AASU alleged that lapses on the part of the government and the administration resulted in several discrepancies in the final list.

The organisation pointed out that while around 40 lakh names were excluded from the first draft of the NRC, the number of exclusions came down to approximately 19 lakh in the final list.

AASU said the figures had raised serious questions about the accuracy of the final NRC, adding that both the people of Assam and the organisation had expressed dissatisfaction with the document.

The students' body also pointed out that the government had expressed dissatisfaction with the final NRC but had not approached the Supreme Court seeking its re-examination.

Following this, AASU moved the apex court seeking a fresh examination of the citizens' register.

With the Supreme Court issuing notices, the Centre and the Assam government are now required to submit their responses to the petition.