Supreme Court likely to hear new plea accusing Assam CM of inciting hatred

The Supreme Court on February 11 said it would consider listing a fresh petition seeking action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over alleged hate speeches directed at Muslims in the state.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant was urged to tag the new plea with a separate petition already agreed to be heard. The earlier petition was filed by leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India, including Annie Raja.

That plea seeks action against the chief minister over a viral video purportedly showing him taking aim and firing a rifle, allegedly in the context of remarks about members of the Muslim community.

On Wednesday, senior counsel appearing for the new petitioners requested that both matters be heard together. “We will see,” the Chief Justice said in response.

The latest petition has been filed by former professor Hiren Gohain, former Assam Director General of Police Harekrishna Deka, senior journalist Paresh Chandra Malakar and senior advocate Santanu Borthakur.

It alleges that the chief minister has, on multiple occasions, delivered speeches that incite discrimination, social and economic boycott, and violence against Bengali-origin Muslims in Assam.

According to the plea, the statements promoted enmity on grounds of religion, language, place of birth and residence during public speeches and media interactions. The petition also refers to the alleged use of terms such as “Miya” and “Bangladeshi” in reference to Bengali-origin Muslims in the state.