The Supreme Court of India has turned its attention to a pressing issue in Assam, as it addresses the denial of Aadhaar cards to approximately 27 lakh individuals. These individuals, who find themselves excluded from the National Register of Citizens (NRC), have reportedly faced obstacles in obtaining Aadhaar cards since the completion of the NRC process in 2019.

Acknowledging a Writ Petition under Article 32 of the Constitution, a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, alongside Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, issued a notice on May 17. This petition, linked to an earlier Writ Petition (Civil) No. 1361 of 2021 filed by TMC MP Sushmita Dev, seeks Aadhaar issuance for those listed in the NRC.

Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy, representing the petitioner in the current case, argued against the unjustified and arbitrary denial of Aadhaar numbers. The petition, submitted by Advocate on Record Anando Mukherjee, asserts that nearly 27 lakh people are being denied Aadhaar numbers due to the non-sharing of NRC data with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), despite the completion of the NRC in 2019.

Highlighting the severe consequences for individuals without Aadhaar numbers, the petition emphasizes restricted access to essential services and welfare schemes such as education, employment, and subsidies. It contends that withholding Aadhaar cards based on NRC status lacks legal sanction and demands equitable access to Aadhaar for all individuals.

The plea underscores the urgency of the situation, calling upon the Supreme Court to address the discriminatory withholding of Aadhaar issuance and ensure that all individuals, irrespective of NRC status, can access essential services and entitlements.

Furthermore, the petition alleges that the Assam Government, NRC Coordinator, and Registrar General of India are undermining the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) approved by the top court and other courts by not sharing NRC data with UIDAI.