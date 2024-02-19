Supreme Court orders to produce ballot papers, video of Chandigarh mayor polls counting
The Supreme Court has ordered the concerned officials to produce ballot papers, video of counting by 2 pm tomorrow, February 20
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The Supreme Court has ordered the concerned officials to produce ballot papers, video of counting by 2 pm tomorrow, February 20.
A petition alleging irregularities in the mayoral election was heard by a bench led by the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud. The bench directed the deputy commissioner to appoint a new returning officer, who should be free from any political party affiliations.
It is a developing story. More details awaited.
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