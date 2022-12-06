The Supreme Court in India on December 6 dismissed a petition seeking an enquiry against the former CJI and MP Ranjan Gogoi.

As per reports, the petitioner alleged that a bench led by then CJI Ranjan Gogoi dismissed his case several times in an "abrupt manner".

Rejecting the plea by the party in person, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha told the petitioner to file a curative petition.

"The labour court has held against you. You said High Court has been wrongly reversed. The review petition has been dismissed, and then you have filed a PIL. Sometimes you get so angry. You have to file a curative petition now. That's the only way. We have appointed one counsel for you to assist the court. We have taken detailed notes. File a curative petition," DY Chandrachud said to the petitioner.

Also Read: Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi donates his Rajya Sabha salary to offer scholarships to law students

Interestingly the petitioner disagreed with the CJi and said that he does not believe in curative petitions, hence the bench had to dismiss the PIL.

It is to be mentioned here that, earlier in November, a special scholarship instituted by the Former Chief Justice of India and Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi was distributed to students from Assam at National Law University and Judicial Academy in Guwahati.

The Scholarship cheques are a part of an initiative to offer scholarships to meritorious students pursuing law with funds from the salary and allowances of Justice Ranjan Gogoi as a Rajya Sabha member.

Addressing the event, Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that the money will be of good use to students, especially those studying law.