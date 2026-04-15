Supreme Court to hear Assam govt plea against Pawan Khera’s bail today

The Supreme Court of India is scheduled to hear on April 15 a plea filed by the Assam government challenging the anticipatory bail granted to Congress leader Pawan Khera in a case related to alleged defamatory remarks against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife.

On April 10, the Telangana High Court granted Khera a three-week transit anticipatory bail with certain conditions, allowing him to seek regular bail before a competent court.



The case stems from allegations made by Khera during a press conference on April 5, where he claimed that the Chief Minister’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, held multiple passports and foreign assets that were not disclosed in the election affidavit for the April 9 Assam Assembly elections. The Sarma family has strongly denied the allegations.

Following the remarks, a case was registered against Khera at the Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including provisions related to defamation and statements conducing to public mischief.

In its order, the Telangana High Court observed that Khera had made out a case for limited transit anticipatory bail, noting that his apprehension of arrest appeared reasonable. The court directed that he cooperate with the investigation, remain available for questioning, and not leave the country without prior permission.

The Assam government has now moved the Supreme Court, arguing that the statements made by Khera could have a prejudicial impact on the ongoing investigation and seeking appropriate legal remedy.

Khera, who approached the high court on April 7 after Assam Police visited his Delhi residence, has also filed a petition before the Supreme Court seeking regular bail in the matter.