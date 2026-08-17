Supreme Court to hear Shyamkanu Mahanta’s bail plea in Zubeen Garg death case

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday, August 17 the bail plea of Shyamkanu Mahanta, one of the key accused in the case related to the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore last year.

Mahanta has challenged the May 29 order of the Gauhati High Court, which rejected his bail application. The Supreme Court had earlier issued notice to the Assam government on Mahanta’s plea and sought its response.

Mahanta, who organised the North East India Festival in Singapore, was arrested in October 2025 and is among seven accused in the case. A fast-track court in Assam has framed murder charges against four accused, including Mahanta, while the remaining three have been charged with other offences. All the accused have pleaded not guilty. The trial commenced with the recording of witness evidence on June 8.

The Gauhati High Court rejected Mahanta’s bail plea after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and the defence. The prosecution had opposed his release, while Mahanta’s counsel sought bail. The high court’s order came after charges were framed and the trial proceedings had begun.

The case relates to Garg’s death on September 19, 2025, during a yacht outing in Singapore. Singapore authorities had concluded that there was no evidence of foul play, while the state coroner ruled that Garg died due to accidental drowning. The Assam investigation, however, led to a separate criminal case and subsequent charges against the accused.

The Special Investigation Team probing the case has also submitted electronic devices and other digital material before the trial court. Investigators have said the material forms part of the evidence relied upon in the chargesheet.

The Supreme Court’s decision on Mahanta’s plea will determine whether he is granted bail as the trial in the Zubeen Garg death case continues in Assam.