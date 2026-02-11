Supreme Court verdict empowers Assam to fast-track forest land evictions: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 11 described the Supreme Court’s ruling permitting the state to proceed with evictions in reserved forest areas, subject to oversight by a specially constituted committee, as a “landmark” decision that will accelerate anti-encroachment drives.

Addressing a press conference, Sarma said the judgment gives the government clear authority to act against illegal occupation of forest land. “This is a landmark judgment in the history of our forest department… The state government has won a historic case which gives it the full right to evict in forest land. The apex court even said that if the forest comes under panchayat areas, it cannot be an excuse for not evicting,” he said.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday permitted the Assam government to form a committee comprising forest and revenue officials to examine cases of alleged unauthorised occupation in the Doyang reserved forest and adjoining villages in Golaghat district. The bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe observed that forests are among the nation’s most vital natural resources and require protection.

The court directed that the committee issue notices to alleged encroachers and allow them to present evidence supporting their claim to the land. If occupation is found to be illegal within a reserved forest, a speaking order must be issued and served on the individual concerned, granting 15 days to vacate the land.

Sarma said the petition, now disposed of by the apex court, had stalled eviction efforts in certain areas. “Evictions were stayed by court orders in some pockets and uncertainty prevailed. The eviction process will be streamlined now,” he added.

According to the Chief Minister, 1,25,326 bighas of forest land have been cleared of encroachment across the state so far. He said between 25 and 26 lakh bighas remain under occupation, though this figure includes land held by indigenous communities eligible for forest rights.

“If we exclude the land for which eligible forest dwellers will get rights, about 20 lakh bighas are still under encroachment,” Sarma said, indicating that the focus will be on unauthorised occupation beyond recognised claims.

The committee mandated by the Supreme Court is expected to be notified by Wednesday evening, after which the state government will move ahead with evictions in accordance with the court’s directions.