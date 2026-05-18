Survey for proposed satellite township in Assam's Jagiroad cancelled following objections

The Morigaon district administration has cancelled the ongoing survey process related to the proposed satellite township project at Sindhisar and Naladhara village in Assam's Jagiroad with immediate effect following objections raised by various organisations.

According to a public notice issued by Anamika Tewari, the survey was being conducted to prepare proposals for rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) in connection with the proposed suburban township project.

The administration stated that the decision to halt the survey was taken after taking into consideration concerns and objections submitted by different groups regarding the proposed project.

Copies of the notification were also forwarded to the Sub-Divisional Commissioner of Jagiroad, the Circle Officer of Morigaon Revenue Circle and the District Information and Public Relations Officer for necessary action and wider public dissemination.