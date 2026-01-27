Survey records 945 freshwater turtles in Kaziranga National Park

A total of 945 freshwater turtles belonging to seven species have been recorded during a recent survey along the River Brahmaputra in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR), a park official said on January 27.

The fifth annual survey of aquatic reptiles, with a special focus on freshwater turtles and tortoises, was conducted by KNPTR authorities in collaboration with the India Turtle Conservation Programme (ITCP) from January 14 to 18.

Officials said the Brahmaputra River supports one of the richest biodiversities in the region and is recognised globally as a freshwater biodiversity hotspot and Turtle Priority Area. The Kaziranga landscape alone is home to 17 of the 32 freshwater turtle and tortoise species recorded in India.

The rapid boat survey covered a 174-km stretch of the Brahmaputra flowing through KNPTR and documented 876 hardshell and 69 softshell turtles. The survey recorded 55 direct sightings of hardshell turtles and 13 sightings of softshell turtles, including four Black Softshell Turtles.

The Black Softshell Turtle, a critically endangered species endemic to the Brahmaputra basin, faces threats such as habitat loss, predation, and overexploitation. However, conservation efforts in Kaziranga National Park and at Nagshankar Temple in Biswanath district have provided renewed hope for the species, the official said.

In addition to turtles, the survey recorded 92 bird species, as well as sightings of the smooth-coated otter, Gangetic river dolphin, and Kaziranga’s iconic ‘big five’ megafauna, the tiger, greater one-horned rhinoceros, elephant, swamp deer, and wild water buffalo.

The study also identified five conservation priority habitats based on species diversity, habitat quality, and levels of human disturbance.

Officials said sustained conservation efforts led by KNPTR, with technical support from ITCP, are crucial to protecting the ecological integrity of the Brahmaputra and ensuring conservation measures remain responsive to the river’s changing landscape.