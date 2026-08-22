Susanta Borgohain, Dharmeswar Konwar, Mayur Borgohain ran coal syndicate that caused floods, alleges Akhil Gogoi

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has alleged that Assam Water Resources Minister Susanta Borgohain, Sonari MLA Dharmeswar Konwar and MLA Mayur Borgohain were responsible for the devastating floods in the district, accusing them of being part of a “syndicate” allegedly involved in mining activities along the Dikhow river.

Gogoi further alleged that the activities were linked to the portfolio of Assam Minister for Finance, Environment and Forest, and Mines and Minerals, Jayanta Malla Baruah, and ultimately blamed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the situation.

Speaking during a Facebook Live on August 22, Gogoi alleged that the flooding was not caused by a cloudburst, as claimed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, but was the result of multiple factors, including damage to river protection structures along the Dikhow river.

Gogoi claimed that he had sent a special team equipped with drones to study the flood situation and prepare a report. According to him, the team identified several factors behind the flooding.

He alleged that five coffer dams had been constructed along the Dikhow river in areas where stone mining was taking place. According to Gogoi, the structures were damaged during the monsoon, contributing to the rise in water levels and subsequent flooding.

He further alleged that protective stone embankments along the river had been damaged or removed, leaving several stretches vulnerable to flooding.

Gogoi accused Water Resources Minister Susanta Borgohain, Sonari MLA Dharmeswar Konwar and MLA Mayur Borgohain of being part of a “syndicate” allegedly involved in mining activities along the river. He claimed that the alleged destruction of river protection structures had also damaged tea gardens in the area.

The Sivasagar MLA also questioned the state government's claim that a cloudburst triggered the floods. He claimed that the India Meteorological Department had ruled out a cloudburst and accused the chief minister of misleading the people of Assam.

Gogoi also criticised the flood relief and rescue operations, alleging that only around 10 per cent of the required relief reached affected people. He claimed that some of the rice distributed had a foul smell and that the mattresses provided to flood victims were of such poor quality that they could not even be used for domestic animals.

He further alleged that authorities failed to issue timely warnings to residents despite being aware of the impending situation and that rescue operations could not reach all affected people.

Gogoi urged the state government to order an inquiry into the alleged role of Susanta Borgohain, Dharmeswar Konwar and Mayur Borgohain in the activities he claimed contributed to the flooding, and sought action against those found responsible.