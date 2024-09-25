Sushanta Biswa Sarma, a senior Assam Police officer and former Ranji Trophy cricketer, has been elected Vice President of the Assam Olympic Association for the 2024-2028 term.

Currently serving as the Superintendent of Police in Barpeta, Sarma's appointment highlights his deep-rooted involvement in sports and his significant contributions to promoting athletics in Assam.

Known for his passion for sports, Sarma has an extensive background, including playing Ranji Trophy cricket for Assam and leading the Assam Volleyball Association as its President. His experience in both sports and administration positions him to play a key role in the state's sports development.

As Vice President, Sarma will collaborate with the association’s leadership to plan and execute strategies aimed at boosting sports in Assam. His responsibilities will include organizing events and ensuring Assam's representation at national and international competitions.

Sarma’s election has been met with enthusiasm by the state’s sports community, who view his combination of sporting experience and administrative skills as a positive step for the Assam Olympic Association. His leadership is expected to help the association reach new milestones in the coming years.