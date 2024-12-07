A suspected cow thief sustained bullet injuries in an exchange of fire with police in the Lanka area of Hojai district on Saturday, December 7. The injured individual, identified as Azarul Islam, hailing from Rupahi in Nagaon district, is undergoing treatment at the Nagaon Civil Hospital.

The incident unfolded when police, acting on intelligence, launched an operation to intercept a gang allegedly involved in cow theft using a luxury car. As the gang attempted to evade capture, they breached a police barricade near the Sankardev Nagar Police Outpost and fled into nearby fields.

During the ensuing chase, the gang opened fire on the police, prompting a retaliatory response that injured Azarul Islam. However, three other gang members managed to escape. A police officer also sustained minor injuries during the crossfire.

At the scene, police recovered a 0.765 mm pistol, two live bullets, two spent cartridges, a stolen cow, and a Maruti Swift vehicle with registration number AS 01 GD-6020.

Residents in Lanka and nearby areas have expressed growing concerns over a recent surge in cow thefts, which have created panic among locals. Police have intensified efforts to track down the remaining suspects and curb such incidents.

Also read: Assam: Former MP Topon Kumar Gogoi appointed as AIDC Chairman, succeeds Prasanta Phookan