Suspected drug mafia assaults couple in Assam's Dhubri amid Eid festivities

A couple was brutally attacked in broad daylight on March 21 in Assam’s Dhubri, allegedly by members of a family suspected to be involved in drug trafficking.

The incident took place around 10:00 am on Station Road in Ward No. 9, even as residents were celebrating the end of the holy month of Ramadan. According to a First Information Report (FIR) lodged at the Dhubri Sadar Police Station, the victim, Ramjan Mollah, was returning home after offering Eid prayers at a nearby Eidgah when he encountered a heated altercation outside his residence.

Police sources said that when Mollah attempted to intervene and defuse the situation, he realized the dispute was linked to alleged drug-related activities in the locality. The situation escalated rapidly after Mollah reportedly warned the group that he would inform the police.

The FIR identifies the accused as members of a single family—Amir Hussain Sikdar, his wife Aysha Khatun, and their sons Amirul Sikdar, Ashiqul Sikdar, and Ariful Sikdar—who allegedly attacked Mollah with sharp weapons. In the ensuing violence, Mollah sustained a severe neck injury. His wife, who rushed to his aid, was also assaulted by the group.

Following the attack, Mollah managed to reach the Dhubri Sadar Police Station, prompting immediate action by the authorities. Both victims were rushed to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where Mollah underwent emergency treatment. Visuals from the hospital show him with a heavily bandaged neck, underscoring the gravity of the assault.

Speaking from his hospital bed, a visibly shaken Mollah urged the police to take swift action against the accused. “They are destroying our neighbourhood with drugs. When I tried to stop them, they tried to kill me and even threatened to eliminate both me and my wife,” he alleged, appealing for immediate arrests.

The brazen nature of the attack, particularly on a major religious festival, has triggered widespread outrage among local residents, who are demanding stringent action against the accused and a crackdown on alleged drug networks in the area.

As of the time of filing this report, all five accused members of the Sikdar family remain absconding. Police have launched a manhunt and further investigation into the case is underway.