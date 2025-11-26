Suspected extremist with global terror links arrested in Assam's Darrang

In a major counter-extremism operation, Kharupetia Police arrested Munser Ali on November 25, a resident of West Kamarpara village, who is suspected of maintaining links with multiple international extremist organisations.



Ali was produced before the court today (November 26) and has been sent to judicial custody for further proceedings. According to police sources, Ali allegedly had close connections with the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Investigators claim that he had also been in contact with Bangladeshi extremist elements through social media platforms, raising serious security concerns.



Ali reportedly returned to Kharupetia only a few days ago after working in Tamil Nadu, and intelligence inputs suggest he was planning subversive activities in Kharupetia as well as other strategic locations across the state.



Following surveillance and evidence collection, police booked him under Sections 147, 148, 152 and 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 39(2) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.



